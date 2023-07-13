Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman calls for international advocacy on behalf of imprisoned Nicaraguan bishop

July 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We received news last week of yet another breakdown in negotiations to free Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua—unjustly sentenced to twenty-six years in prison and stripped of his citizenship in February,” said Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace. “I urge the United States and the international community to continue praying for the bishop and advocating for his release.”

