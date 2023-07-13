Catholic World News

Smoking ceremony welcomes Australian bishop to his diocese

July 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The practice, associated with the Aboriginal community, has “been a part of Australian public life — including at major Catholic events — for decades,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

