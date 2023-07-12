Catholic World News

Ohio woman faces charges for vandalizing pregnancy-help center

July 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An undergraduate student at Bowling Green University faces criminal charges for vandalizing a pregnancy-help center near the Ohio campus.



Whitney Durant is charged with painting graffiti across the walls of the HerChoice center, spraying pro-abortion and anti-religious slogans and alluding to “Jane’s Revenge”—the militant group that has claimed credit for several similar attacks on pro-life institutions.



Durant is being charged under the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinics) Act, which outlaws any violence or threats that could “interfere with the right to seek, obtain, or provide reproductive health services.”

