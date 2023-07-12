Catholic World News
Church leaders ignore victims of sexual revolution, Esolen argues
July 12, 2023
» Continue to this story on Crisis
CWN Editor's Note: Anthony Esolen surveys the disastrous results of the sexual revolution, and asks:
And in this calamity, what do our brave church leaders, lay and clerical, do? They bring a fire extinguisher to a flood—that is the best I can say.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
