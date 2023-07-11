Catholic World News

Pro-life advocates regroup after Maine expands abortion access

July 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Maine has passed legislation that will explicitly permit surgical abortion after 24 weeks and will reduce penalties for performing abortions without a license.

