Nicaraguan dictatorship confiscates convent of sisters it abducted and expelled

July 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Government forces “like criminals broke into the house of the Sisters of the Fraternity of the Poor Ones of Jesus Christ,” said Martha Patrica Molina, a Nicaraguan attorney who documents the persecution of the Church there.

