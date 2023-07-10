Catholic World News

US bishops urge Catholic college to continue racial preferences

July 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the US bishops’ conference said that Catholic colleges and universities will find new ways to include racial minorities—“especially racial and ethnic groups who find themselves on the margins”—in the wake of a Supreme Court decision against racial preferences in admissions.



Bishop Joseph Perry, a Chicago auxiliary who heads the Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, said: “It is our hope that our Catholic institutions of higher learning will continue to find ways to make education possible and affordable for everyone, regardless of their background.”

