Pope urges solidarity with migrants on 10th anniversary of Lampedusa visit

July 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter, dated June 20 and released July 8, to mark the 10th anniversary of his apostolic journey to the Italian island of Lampedusa (map), where thousands of migrants and refugees have landed.

