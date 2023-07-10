Catholic World News

Former Jesuit pleads guilty to drugging, molesting 17 men

July 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Stephen Sauer, a former Jesuit priest, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drugging and molesting 17 men between 2019 and 2021.



A Jesuit spokesman said that Sauer left the order at his own request in 2020, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported in 2021.



Sauer, who led an organization that assists the disabled, was pastor of a Jesuit parish in New Orleans from 2008 to 2012 and a member of the Loyola University board of trustees from 2010 to 2016. He also taught theology at Loyola University (New Orleans) and Loyola Marymount University (California) and worked as vice president of student affairs at Spring Hill College, a Jesuit college in Alabama.

