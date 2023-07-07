Catholic World News

‘Are you joking?’: new Toronto archbishop discusses appointment, background

July 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a two-part interview (part 1, part 2), Archbishop Frank Leo discussed his shock at being appointed archbishop of Toronto at the age of 51—just five months after his ordination as a Montreal auxiliary bishop.



When the nuncio told him of his appointment, “I was absolutely stunned. I was not expecting it. No one was! I just froze. I had no words. Then I said, ‘Please repeat that. Are you joking?’”



Archbishop Leo also discussed his background at some length, including his decision to found the Canadian Mariological Society a decade ago. “I find there’s a great need to get to know the Mother of Christ, for our own personal journey of faith and for the good of the Church,” he said.

