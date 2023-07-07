Catholic World News

Nicaraguan cardinal denies reports of Bishop Álvarez’s release

July 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua denied a report that Bishop Rolando Álvarez and five other priests had been released from prison.



Nicaraguan media reported that following his release, Bishop Álvarez was sent back to prison after talks between the government and the nation’s bishops stalled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!