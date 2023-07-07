Catholic World News

Ukraine’s Catholic shepherd cries out for justice, healing amid 500 days of Russia’s invasion

July 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Well-armed Russian forces were present here even before the invasion,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “We discovered we had them among our cathedral choir. They (knew) very well where I live, where my window is, where the entrance to our building is. I was on the list to be eliminated.”



“Just as Islamic State instrumentalizes the religion of Islam, Russian ideology is instrumentalizing Christianity,” he added. “We have the same development in the military theology of the Russian Orthodox Church.”

