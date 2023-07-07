Catholic World News

Pope to visit Fátima to implore peace for Ukraine, entire world

July 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On August 5, during his apostolic journey to Portugal on the occasion of World Youth Day, Pope Francis will lead the recitation of the Rosary at the Chapel of Apparitions of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fátima.



“The fact that he has decided to return to the feet of Our Lady of Fátima holds significance and reflects the Pope’s intention to address the tragic war afflicting ‘martyred Ukraine,’ attacked by the Russian army, as well as the numerous forgotten conflicts around the world,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.



“This gesture by the Bishop of Rome can be directly linked to another significant act he made just over a month after the outbreak of war: the Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica on 25 March 2022,” Tornielli added.

