Cardinal Sarah: No synod can invent a ‘female priesthood’

July 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah, the retired prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, made his remarks at the major seminary in Mexico City.

