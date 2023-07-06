Catholic World News

Presidential contest ‘should not divide us as a nation,’ Zimbabwe’s bishops say

July 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Zimbabwe’s August presidential election is a rematch between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, the opponents in the disputed 2018 presidential election.



The southern African nation of 15.1 million (map) is 81% Christian (11% Catholic), with 11% adhering to ethnic religions.

