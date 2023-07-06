Catholic World News
Presidential contest ‘should not divide us as a nation,’ Zimbabwe’s bishops say
July 06, 2023
» Continue to this story on ACI Africa
CWN Editor's Note: Zimbabwe’s August presidential election is a rematch between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, the opponents in the disputed 2018 presidential election.
The southern African nation of 15.1 million (map) is 81% Christian (11% Catholic), with 11% adhering to ethnic religions.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!