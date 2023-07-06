Catholic World News

Dean of Vatican diplomatic corps marks 20 years as ambassador

July 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: George Poulides (Twitter), dean of the Vatican diplomatic corps since 2019, marked his 20th anniversary as the ambassador of Cyprus to the Holy See. Cyprus established diplomatic relations with the Holy See in 1973, and Poulides is the nation’s first resident ambassador.



The dean of the diplomatic corps is the longest-serving ambassador to the Holy See. Each January, at the Pope’s “state of the world” address, the dean offers greetings on behalf of his fellow diplomats to the Holy Father.

