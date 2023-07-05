Catholic World News

Papal peace envoy: Ukrainian children are top priority

July 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the special papal peace envoy who recently visited both Ukraine and Russia, has told reporters that his highest priority is to ensure the return of displaced Ukrainian children.



The cardinal said that his talks with Ukrainian and Russian political leaders had not yet produced the framework for negotiations. He said the current goal of his mission is “now to work for those who are most disadvantaged, like children.”

