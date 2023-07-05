Catholic World News

Jerusalem vicar rips ‘unjustified crimes’ after Israeli attack on West Bank terror cell

July 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to an Israeli attack on a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem called for an end to “unjustified crimes” and a ceasefire in the region.



Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzzaballa said military attacks on terrorist cells in Palestinian refugee camps are only at best “temporary solutions” to the problem of terrorism. “Cells will continually resurface,” he said, until a lasting solution ensures the “dignity, freedom, and self-determination of the Palestinian people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!