Cathedral vicar removed in Syro-Malabar liturgical dispute

July 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The vicar of the cathedral in the leading archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has been removed, after he failed to carry out an order to implement liturgical changes approved by the Syro-Malabar synod.



Following up on an earlier warning, Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly, dismissed Msgr. Antony Nariculam from his post because he had not— as “clearly directed”— ensured that the Eucharistic liturgy would be celebrated in the cathedral according to the “uniform mode” that is now obligatory for the Syro-Malabar Church.



Msgr. Nariculam had responded to the archbishop’s ultimatum by pleading for “a process of dialogue” to ease the tensions that have caused angry and even violent protests in the cathedral.





