USCCB committee chairman welcomes 303 Creative v. Elenis decision

July 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, welcomed 303 Creative v. Elenis, the 6-3 decision in which the Supreme Court ruled that a Colorado website designer should not be compelled to create websites celebrating same-sex marriages.



“This case was never about discrimination. It was about moral disagreement,” said Cardinal Dolan. “Problems only arise when the government tries to force us to support, by our words or actions, behavior that we believe is wrong.”

