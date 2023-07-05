Catholic World News

Catholic leaders say ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Christians unfolding in Indian state

July 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The northeastern Indian state of Manipur (map) is 41% Hindu, 41% Christian, 8% Muslim, and 8% Sanamahi. Most Christians there are Protestant.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!