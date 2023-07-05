Catholic World News

Bishops ‘deeply concerned’ about human rights violations in Sudan

July 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: The conflict that erupted in Sudan in April has led to “looting and raping, and destruction of hospitals, sources of water, food, electricity, and other services,” the bishops of Sudan and South Sudan said in a statement.



“The situation in Khartoum [Sudan’s capital] and western Sudan is very precarious and disastrous,” the bishops added. “Many people have been killed in these areas, apart from the destruction of properties and looting, which is at an apocalyptic level.”



Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 48 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 2% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!