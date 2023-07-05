Catholic World News

Who’s next? The other cardinals Francis will soon have to replace

July 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar notes that the cardinal archbishop of Boston (who is also president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors), the cardinal archbishop of Mumbai, the cardinal archbishop of Vienna, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, the Major Penitentiary of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Penitentiary, and the cardinal patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta are all 78 or older.

