Pope, in video, speaks of the transformative power of the Mass

July 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “If you are the same at the end of Mass as you were at the beginning, something is wrong,” Pope Francis said in the video produced in conjunction with his July prayer intention (for a Eucharistic life).



“Each time we participate in the Eucharist, Jesus comes and Jesus gives us the strength to love like He loved, because it gives us the courage to encounter others, to go out of ourselves, and to open ourselves to others with love,” the Pope added.

