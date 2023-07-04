Catholic World News

‘The Church is near you,’ Cardinal Czerny tells seafarers in Sea Sunday message

July 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said in a message that Sea Sunday (July 9) “calls the attention of every Christian community to those thanks to whom we receive a great part of the goods that nourish us and that we use every day.”



“To those who are at sea may this resounding, choral message reach you: the Church is near you,” he continued. “We not only have something to give you, but we want also to receive your story, your testimonies, your point of view about work, about the economy, about the relations between religions and diverse cultures, about the conditions at sea and on the earth, and about faith.”



“We are a synodal Church, in which we walk together,” Cardinal Czerny added. “We should go forward together, navigating together, without leaving anyone behind, and enriching one another.”

