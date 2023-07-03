Catholic World News

Path to peace lies in truth and charity, Pope says in message

July 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to Bishop Lorenzo Leuzzi of Teramo-Atri (Italy) for the second international Science for Peace meeting in Teramo, organized by the diocese and the University of Teramo.



“In truth and in charity lies the way of peace, and an enlightened search for the truth in charity (cf. Eph 4:15) will always lay down more solid foundations for the construction of a society that is peaceful because it is harmoniously ordered to its end, with respect for the person and in grateful correspondence to God’s gifts,” the Pope wrote in the message, in which he quoted Blessed Antonio Rosmini and Pope St. Paul VI.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!