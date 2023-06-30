Catholic World News

Pope meets with wife of Julian Assange

June 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 30 with Stella Assange, the wife of Wikileaks figure Julian Assange, in a private audience.



The Vatican offered no details on the meeting, but Stella Assange is campaigning for her husband’s freedom.



Julian Assange is currently being held in England, fighting against extradition to the US, where he would face criminal charges for revealing state secrets.

