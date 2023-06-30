Catholic World News

Ex-cardinal McCarrick, now 92, is not competent to stand trial in sex abuse case, expert says

June 30, 2023



CWN Editor's Note: Laicized in 2019, Theodore McCarrick faces charges of assaulting a 16-year-old male in Massachusetts in 1974 and an 18-year-old male in Wisconsin in 1977.

