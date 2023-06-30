Catholic World News

Federal court halts enforcement of Kentucky ban on puberty blockers for minors

June 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge halted enforcement of two provisions of a Kentucky law that banned the prescription or administration of puberty blockers and unnatural amounts of sex hormones for minors.



Judge David Hale, appointed to the bench by President Obama, left in place the other provisions of the law, including bans on the surgical mutilation and castration of minors, sex education in elementary school, and the classroom exploration of sexual orientation and gender identity at any grade level.

