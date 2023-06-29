Catholic World News

Pope calls for an ‘outgoing Church’

June 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at Mass for the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis said: “It is good for us to become a Church that is also outgoing.”



Reflecting on the two great saints, the Pontiff said:





Peter tells us that it is not enough to respond to the question—‘Who is Jesus for me’—with a faultless doctrinal formula or a set of preconceived notions. No. It is only by following the Lord that we come to know Him each day.

Turning to St. Paul, the Pope remarked that “the more he preached the Gospel, the more he grew in the knowledge of Jesus.” The lesson we should learn, the Pope continued, is “whenever we evangelize, we are ourselves evangelized.” The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!