Wives of Ukrainian ambassadors meet with Pope

June 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The wives of 18 Ukrainian ambassadors, joined by Andrii Yurash, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the Holy See, met with Pope Francis on June 28 (photograph).



Two days earlier, the wives had met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople.



“In this difficult and important moment, we are here to join with the Pope in prayer for peace for our Ukraine,” said Yurash.

