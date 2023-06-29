Catholic World News

US bishops’ president, committee chairmen rebuke pro-abortion statement by Catholic members of Congress

June 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the chairmen of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities and Committee on Doctrine, issued a “corrective statement” in response to a statement of principles by 30 pro-abortion Catholic members of Congress.



“Members of Congress who recently invoked teachings of the Catholic faith itself as justifying abortion or supporting a supposed right to abortion grievously distort the faith,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, joined by Bishop Michael Burbidge and Bishop Daniel Flores. “It is wrong and incoherent to claim that the taking of innocent human life at its most vulnerable stage can ever be consistent with the values of supporting the dignity and wellbeing of those in need.”



“Conscience is not a license to commit evil and take innocent lives,” the bishops added. “Conscience cannot and does not justify the act or support of abortion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!