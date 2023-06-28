Catholic World News

Catholic Democrats proclaim support for abortion

June 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Thirty Catholic members of the US House of Representatives—all of them Democrats—have signed a “statement of principles” proclaiming their support for legal abortion.



The statement—drafted and distributed by Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut—says: “The fundamental tenets of our Catholic faith — social justice, conscience, and religious freedom — compel us to defend a woman’s right to access abortion.”

