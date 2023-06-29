Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Education is about human and spiritual growth, not ‘filling heads with ideas’

June 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: “Education does not consist in filling heads with ideas, but in accompanying and encouraging students on a journey of human and spiritual growth, showing them how friendship with the Risen Jesus enlarges the heart and makes life more human,” Pope Francis tweeted on June 28.



The Pontiff made similar remarks during the day’s general audience, which was devoted to St. Mary MacKillop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!