CRS misled Congress on African bishops’ opposition to Biden plan, CatholicVote charges

June 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of Catholic Relief Services (CRS) urged some members of Congress to disregard a letter signed by African bishops, opposing a foreign-aid plan that would promote abortion, according to the lay group CatholicVote.



The African bishops signed a letter circulated by the Heritage Foundation, opposing the Biden administration’s plan to allow the use of AIDS funds to promote abortion. According the CatholicVote, CRS lobbyists told legislators that the bishops who signed the letter did not understand the issue.

