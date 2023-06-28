Catholic World News

Holy Spirit allows divisions but creates harmony, Pope says

June 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on June 28 to participants in an International Commission for Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Disciples of Christ, Pope Francis said: “The Spirit is harmony.”



The Pope explained that the Holy Spirit “allows divisions—think of the morning of Pentecosts when there was a great ‘division’ of different charisms—but then He produced harmony.”

