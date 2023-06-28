Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory looks back on 50 years of priesthood

June 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard

CWN Editor's Note: Fifty years after his ordination to the priesthood, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, 75, looked back on his life, including his childhood.



The prelate recalled his attendance at the wake of Emmett Till and spoke about the Chicago priest and nun who welcomed him into the parish school, even though he was a then-non-Catholic child of a single mother. (Gregory became Catholic at the age of 11.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!