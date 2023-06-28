Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals discusses implementation of constitution on Roman Curia at diocesan level

June 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals met on June 26-27 and discussed various topics, including the Synod, Ukraine, and child protection.



Cardinal Gianfranco Ghirlanda, SJ—a canonist who is not a member of the Council of Cardinals—spoke to the cardinals on how the work of diocesan curias (chancery offices) throughout the world should be aligned with the “spirit, principles, and criteria” of Praedicate Evangelium, the Pope’s 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia.

