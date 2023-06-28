Catholic World News

On heels of apostolic visitation, Bishop Strickland keeps up presence on social media

June 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Bishops recently conducted an apostolic visitation of the Diocese of Tyler (Texas), which Bishop Joseph Strickland, 64, has led since 2012.

