Vatican investigates diocese of Bishop Strickland

June 26, 2023

The Vatican has conducted an apostolic investigation of the Tyler, Texas diocese, and the leadership of the outspoken Bishop Joseph Strickland.

The investigation, which was conducted by two American bishops, reportedly focused on the governance and financial affairs of the Tyler diocese, rather than on the controversial public statements of Bishop Strickland.

However, the timing of the Vatican investigation— which took place just after Bishop Strickland led a prayer rally outside Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, to protest the baseball team’s honor for an anti-Catholic hate group— lends support to suspicions that the Vatican is targeting the bishop because he has broken ranks with other American bishops. (The Los Angeles archdiocese pointedly announced that it was not supporting the prayer rally.)

Although he leads a relatively small diocese, with only about 55,000 Catholics, Bishop Strickland has acquired a high public profile because of his statements questioning the policies of Pope Francis and demanding respect for traditional Catholic teachings. In perhaps his most controversial statement, issued in a Twitter post, he said: “I believe Pope Francis is the Pope but it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Faith.”

Supporters of Bishop Strickland cast doubt on the suggestion that the Vatican investigation was prompted by management problems. They pointed out that the finances of the Tyler diocese appear secure, and the little diocese has a remarkable large number (21) of young men currently preparing for the priesthood.

The Vatican inquiry was conducted by Bishop Gerald Kicanas, the retired head of the Tucson diocese; and Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden, New Jersey. They interviewed clergy and lay Catholics in the Tyler diocese, and concluded their visit by meeting with Bishop Strickland. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Vatican.

An apostolic visitation could provide the justification for a decision by Pope Francis to remove Bishop Strickland from office.

