Papal audiences to be suspended during July

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that papal audiences will be suspended during the month of July, following the usual pattern for a relaxed summer schedule.



Pope Francis will hold his regular Wednesday public audience on June 28—the first such audience since his hospitalization earlier in the month. After that, the next scheduled Wednesday audience will be August 9.



As in past years, Pope Francis is expected to remain at the Vatican during the summer, rather than taking a vacation at the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo. However, he will not hold private audiences with visiting groups during July.

