Catholicism in France could soon become a minority, but a more traditional one, experts claim

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: France, a nation of 68.3 million, is 63% Christian (59% Catholic) and 10% Muslim, according to The World Almanac (2023).



“In a few decades’ time, Catholicism could be in the minority, overtaken by Islam, evangelical Protestantism and, above all, by people with no religion at all,” the National Catholic Register reports. “At the same time, this trend is likely to be accompanied by a more traditional and observant approach among minority Catholics.”

