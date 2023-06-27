Catholic World News

Remain faithful to what counts, no matter the cost, Pope says

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on June 25 (full text and video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 10:26-33, the Gospel reading of the day.



The Pope concluded, “So let us ask ourselves: I, what do I fear? Not having what I like? Not reaching the goals society imposes? The judgement of others? Or rather of not pleasing the Lord, and not putting his Gospel in first place? Mary, ever Virgin, Mother most wise, help us to be wise and courageous in the choices we make.”

