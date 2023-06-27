Catholic World News

Pope offers prayers for family of ‘Vatican girl’ who went missing 40 years ago

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In these days, the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi occurred,” Pope Francis said on June 25, following his Angelus address.



“I wish to take advantage of this occasion to express once again my closeness to the members of her family, especially her mother, and assure them of my prayers,” he continued. “I extend a remembrance to all families who bear the sorrow of a dear one who has disappeared.”



The Pope’s remarks came days after the Vatican released its files on Orlandi’s disappearance to Italian prosecutors. The 15-year-old girl lived with her family at the Vatican, as her father was a Vatican employee; she was last seen at a bus stop in Rome.

