Catholic World News

Vatican turns over investigation files in Orlandi case

June 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released all its files on the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi to Italian prosecutors.



For forty years the unsolved disappearance of Orlandi, a teenager whose family lived at the Vatican, has been the topic of rumors in Rome, and suspicions that Vatican officials have known more about the case than they have disclosed.



The Vatican’s top prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, announced on June 22 that he had given Italian prosecutors “all the evidence available in the various institutions of the Vatican and the Holy See.” He said that the packet of information included some new clues “worthy of investigation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!