Papal prayer for reconciliation after Honduran prison riot

June 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I was very saddened by what happened a few days ago in the women’s penitentiary center of Támara in Honduras,” Pope Francis said on June 25, five days after 46 people died in the Támara prison riot.



“Terrible violence between rival gangs caused death and suffering,” he continued. “I pray for the deceased; I pray for their families. May the Virgin of Suyapa, Mother of Honduras, help hearts to open themselves to reconciliation and to create space for fraternal co-existence, even within prisons.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

