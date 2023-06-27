Catholic World News

In post-Roe era, House Republicans begin quiet push for new restrictions on abortion access

June 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In one government funding bill after another, Republicans are incorporating unrelated policy provisions, known as riders, to restrict women’s reproductive rights,” AP’s Farnoush Amiri reports in her tendentiously written article. “Democrats say the proposals will never become law.”

