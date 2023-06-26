Catholic World News

Bishops in Central African Republic question push for new constitution

June 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Central African Republic have questioned the government’s plan for a referendum to adopt a new constitution, saying that the national stability and security are higher priorities.



Citing the “numerous politico-military crises” that have battered the country, and “the extreme poverty in which the majority of the population lives,” the bishops—in a statement issued at the conclusion of a plenary meeting of the episcopal conference—said that the government should avoid any actions that could “create the conditions for further socio-political unrest.”

