Catholic churches buying up old pipe organs

June 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Some American Catholic parishes are finding that used pipe organs from churches offer an economic way to enhance their liturgical music.



An old pipe organ, left in a church that no longer uses it, can be dismantled, moved, and reassembled for for a fraction of the cost of a new pipe organ.

