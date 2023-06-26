Catholic World News

Church attendance down since Covid lockdown

June 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on Gallup

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of Americans attending church services, which declined sharply during the Covid lockdown, has not recovered, a Gallup survey shows.



For four years prior to the lockdown, an average of 34% of survey respondents said that they had attended a worship service in the past week. That number dipped to 30% in 2020, and has since settled at 31%.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!